ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $678,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,496. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.