ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $7.34 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,879,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $363.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

