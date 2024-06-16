ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $13,468,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

