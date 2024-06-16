ARK & TLK Investments LLC Takes $919,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,649,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. 1,736,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

