ARK & TLK Investments LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Paycom Software comprises about 0.7% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.78. 795,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,268. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $3,152,298. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

