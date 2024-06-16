ARPA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.06 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a total market cap of $84.89 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.05642079 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $5,661,864.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

