ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,709 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,579,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,605,195,000 after buying an additional 1,696,576 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. 70,122,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

