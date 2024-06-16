ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 841,891 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,967,000 after buying an additional 255,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. 254,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,493. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

