ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,384,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLOF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

