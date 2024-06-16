ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.10. 1,086,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,236. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $363.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.18. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.