ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.13 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.13 million and $1.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,542.64 or 1.00025239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00091920 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04989458 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,088,582.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

