Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($78.31) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.59) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($84.04) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.59) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.49) to GBX 5,100 ($64.94) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,970.63 ($63.30).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

About Ashtead Group

AHT opened at GBX 5,422 ($69.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($78.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,728.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,418.84.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.