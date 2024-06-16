Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 116.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,856,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

