Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

