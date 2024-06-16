Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,148,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,617,000.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

