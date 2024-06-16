Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
