Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROEGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,148,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,617,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.