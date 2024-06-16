Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

