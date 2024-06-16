Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 739,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 142,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

