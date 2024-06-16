Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATLCP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 4,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

