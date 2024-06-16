Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 260,359 shares of company stock worth $1,016,280 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Augmedix by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 639,732 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225,330 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 490,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 216,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 227,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AUGX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

