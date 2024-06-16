Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $239.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 205,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.