Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,478 shares of company stock worth $16,118,570. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

