AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in AZZ by 67.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AZZ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.