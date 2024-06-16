B. Riley Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $59.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

FUN stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

