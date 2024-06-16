BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $53.93 billion 0.56 $5.98 billion $1.13 4.61 CF Bankshares $112.31 million 0.90 $16.94 million $2.40 8.23

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.65% 19.16% 1.54% CF Bankshares 13.25% 10.17% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats CF Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

