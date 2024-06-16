Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

