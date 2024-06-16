Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OZKAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,485. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

