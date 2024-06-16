Barclays Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $136.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of EL stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

