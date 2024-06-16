Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $48.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 432.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

