Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,653,700 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 6,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,307.4 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

