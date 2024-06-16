Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,653,700 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 6,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,307.4 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
