Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,767,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,524,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,176,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 256,173 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.