Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.23. 4,917,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

