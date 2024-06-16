Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,678 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

