Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,641. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

