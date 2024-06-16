Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $36.77 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.96% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 186,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

