Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

AAPL stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,122,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

