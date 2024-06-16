Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.
BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 629,895 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
