Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. 237,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,329. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

