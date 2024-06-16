Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 81,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 545,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

