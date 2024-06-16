Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $249.88 million and $1.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.91 or 0.05411789 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,104,638 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,724,638 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

