Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

BHE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

