Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

BTRCF remained flat at $28.36 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Better Collective A/S Company Profile

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

