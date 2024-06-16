Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
BTRCF remained flat at $28.36 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Better Collective A/S
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.