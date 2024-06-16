Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 294,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

