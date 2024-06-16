BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 17.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 8.5% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 42.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $92.08. 768,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 184.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

View Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.