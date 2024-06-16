Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$29.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.78.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$25.91 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

