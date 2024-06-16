Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,312.49 billion and $13.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,579.13 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00642224 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00042744 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00074113 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,713,296 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
