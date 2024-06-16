Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,312.49 billion and $13.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,579.13 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00642224 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00074113 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,713,296 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

