Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $49.46 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $49.46 or 0.00074344 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $975.13 million and $28.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,525.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.53 or 0.00644156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,716,191 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

