Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $7.14 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $114.54 million and approximately $62,749.98 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00010719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,596.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00645223 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00074437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.12862517 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $451,204.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.