Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,610,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 22,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BITF. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,388,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,354,732. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

