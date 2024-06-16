BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,914.79

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BitShares has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $104,914.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000777 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,435,392 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

