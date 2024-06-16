BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $964.90 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $964.90 million and $22.22 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000786 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001256 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.000001 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $27,377,264.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

